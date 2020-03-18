This day in history: March 18

(AP) — Today is Wednesday, March 18, the 78th day of 2020. There are 288 days left in the year.

On this day in 1766, Britain repealed the Stamp Act of 1765. The act imposed taxes by form of stamps on all commercial publishings such as newspapers and legal documents.

It was the start of the revolutionary movement against the Crown.

Also on this day in 1922, Mohandas Gandhi was sentenced in India to six years’ imprisonment for civil disobedience.

He was released after two years.

On this date in 2002, Penn State University’s Board of Trustees approved an increase in room and board for the upcoming fall semester.

The increase was approved for a 50 million dollar sprinkler project. Housing increased by 115 dollars and meal plans increased by 65 dollars for the semester.