This day in history: March 12

(AP) — Today is Thursday, March 12, the 72nd day of 2020. There are 294 days left in the year.

On this day in 1980, a jury in Chicago found John Wayne Gacy Jr. guilty for murdering 33 men and boys. He was sentenced to death the next day and executed in 1994.

Also on this day in 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first of his 30 radio addresses that came to be known as “fireside chats,” telling Americans what was being done to deal with the nation’s economic crisis.

On this day locally in 2005, former Boy Scout leader Charles Miller was convicted for the sexual assault of two boys.

Miller later received a new trial, in which he pleaded “no contest” to indecent assault and received a one to two-year prison sentence.