This day in history: February 4

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today in history marks a reflection of the saying, “safety first!”

February 4, 1996: A national survey revealed that the biggest threat to our safety is what we eat, when 75 percent of one thousand participants admit that they are overweight.

A quarter of those questioned were clinically obese.

February 4, 2009: Title VII, also known as the Civil Rights Act of 1964, paved the way for anti-harassment in the workplace. It took the Supreme Court over two decades to define those boundaries.

Blair County Commissioners decided that the best way to stop harassment is through prevention in 2009, when they agreed to adopt a county-wide policy that provides area employees with a yearly, anti-harassment training workshop.

The workshop is required for state employees and recommended to the rest.