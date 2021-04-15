10 things to do in Central Pa. this weekend

(WTAJ) — There are a lot of exciting events lined up this weekend in Central Pa! From tours to outdoor adventure, the options are endless. Here are the top 10 things you can check out.

1. Attend the Inaugural AdventureFest

Hollidaysburg Adventurefest

If you’re looking for something different to do this weekend, consider checking out the first-ever AdventureFest in Hollidaysburg. The event hosted by the US Hotel Tavern and Stuckey Automotive features numerous local outdoor recreational businesses and non-profits offering their products and activities to the community.

It takes place Sunday, April 18 from 12 to 4 p.m. in front of the U.S. Hotel Tavern on South Juniata Street and inside of the Hotel’s Liberty Hall. Admission is free to all who attend. For more information, you can visit their Facebook Event.

2. Go to the drive-in at the Bedford County Fairgrounds

Bedford County Drive-In

The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a drive-in movie series at the county fairgrounds. This Saturday, April 17, the fairgrounds will be screening Disney Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” at 8:20 p.m. All movies played at the drive-in are family-friendly.

Food vendors will be available. You can purchase a ticket online prior to the event.

3. Head to Bedford Speedway for the All-Star Sprints Race

Bedford Speedway

If you like racing or you always wanted to go but never had the chance, then head to the Johnny Grum Classic for the All-Star Circuit of Champions at Bedford Speedway April 18. It will feature 410 Sprints plus 602 Sportsman Mods, according to their website and their Facebook page.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. Warm-ups are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and the race begins at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $25 and pit admission is $35. Kids 12 and under may enter for free.

4. Dive into the history of Tyrone



Taste of History Walking Tour

Local Historia and The Brew Coffee and Tap are hosting a “Taste of History” walking tour in downtown Tyrone. The tour highlights Tyrone’s historic locations and residents with a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage. The tour is $15 per ticket and you must purchase one online prior to attending. The tour starts at the Brew Coffee and Tap on 25 West 10th Street. The tours are approximately one hour.

Dates and Times

April 17 (Saturday) : 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

April 18 (Sunday): 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Note: These historical tours are intended for general/adult audiences and are not specifically designed for kids. That being said, kids are always welcome and are free under the age of 3.

5. Support local businesses at Third in the Burg





Snapshots from the Third in the Burg 2020

Third in the Burg is making its return for 2021! On April 16, you can visit Hollidaysburg on the 200 block of Allegheny Street to support local businesses. This will be held on the third Friday of each month from 4 to 7 p.m. This initiative started in 2020 to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating Businesses for April

6. Enjoy live music at local cideries and bars

Miss Melanie & The Valley Rats

There will be several bands playing at area restaurants, bars and cideries this weekend. Here are a few you can check out on Saturday:

The Rockin’ Rockers will play at the Duncansville VFW Post #8724 April 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. They will be playing rock hits of the 1950s-1980s and beyond. For more information on the event, contact the Duncansville VFW.

Anchor & Arrow will be performing at J.L. Farm and Cidery in State College April 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy the outdoors of J.L. Farm and Cidery of this husband-and-wife duo. For more information, visit the Anchor & Arrow Facebook page. Miss Melanie & the Valley Rats will be performing live music at “The Bar” in Boalsburg April 17 from 8 to 10 p.m.

7. Get crafty at “The Little Crafty” event in Philipsburg!

Shop local artists at the Little Crafty event, which will be set up across the street from Smith + Front in the empty lot in downtown Philipsburg. Some of the vendors included in the event are: Autumn Anderson Art, Clancy& Skin Food, Fresh AF Farms, Chloe Jean Art and Blackberry + Sage Market. This pop-up event will also include handmade candles, scrubs, pottery, lollipops, microgreens, jewelry and more.

It will start at 10 a.m. and last till 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

8. Revisit local history at the Altoona Railroaders Museum





Altoona was once known as a railroad city, with the Pennsylvania Railroad as its infrastructure. The Altoona Railroaders Museum has preserved the stories and contributions made from the industry since arriving in Altoona in 1850. Spend an afternoon taking in the history through life-size dioramas, artifacts, film and even a digital database.

The museum is open Fri. to Sun. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admission ranging up to $12.00. You can get the Mountain View value by purchasing a combo ticket to the Horseshoe Curve. This discount rate will give you access to both attractions. The Horseshoe Curve was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1966 and is known as one of the eight engineering marvels of the world.

Interesting fact: The Horseshoe Curve was even a target of a German Spies during WWII.

9. Celebrate National Velociraptor Awareness Day by binging the Jurassic Park series

It’s definitely going to be a cooler weekend with the possibility of some rain. Take advantage of this weather and show your appreciation for the creature that roamed the Earth 70 million years ago.

The velociraptor which is celebrated on April 18 could credit its fame most notably to the movie franchise, Jurassic Park. Fun fact: Did you know velociraptors had feathers and were not as tall as you’ll see in the movies?

There are five Jurassic movies you can spend your lazy Sunday binging. So, get comfy, grab some snacks and start the show. Not interested in dinosaurs? That’s ok, it’s still going to be a perfect day to stay indoors and watch your favorite movie or series.

10. Learn the basics of fishing

Photo by Lum3n from Pexels

It’s never too late to learn how to fish. Prince Gallitzin State Park is hosting an “Introduction to Fishing Meet-Up” Sunday, April 18 at 11 a.m. Participants will learn the basics of how to be safe, cast a line and catch fish in time for the beginning of the season, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website.

To participate, you must be 16 years or older and have a Pennsylvania fishing license. Equipment will be available, though you can bring your own gear. Each person is required to wear a mask to follow COVID-19 guidelines and group size will be limited. Admission is free and you can register online.