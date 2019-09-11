Therapy cat stuck in tree for more than a week recovering at home

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ PLUS) — A therapy cat in Johnstown was stuck in a 100-foot tree last week.

Fire departments determined it was too risky to get the cat down and while others tried, no one was able to get the cat.

Ashley Ickes was eight months pregnant when doctors discovered that her baby, Elexia, had Encephalocele, which is a sac-like protrusion of the brain.

After months of testing, there was more unfortunate news for Elexia.

“They had discovered that she had Dandy-Walker, which means she’s missing most of her cerebellum.”

One doctor even suggested that she get an abortion, but Ickes continued to look for help.

“After speaking with a couple children’s hospital doctors, one which her name was Doctor Greene, gave me hope. She said that she could do the surgery. Elexia would be fine and she would have some quality of life.”

A few months later, more trouble for Elexia followed.

“She had gotten a g-tube at two months old because she wouldn’t eat or drink by mouth. If she did, it wasn’t enough to sustain herself.”

With everything she and her mother have been through on the medical side, she always has a special companion…her cat Mittens.

“If Lexi has a seizure, the cat is right there by her head comforting her.

“A lot of times we have to push the cat out of the way just to get seizure medicine given to Lexi because the cat is so concerned.”

Elexia and Mittens have a special bond.

“When Elexia isn’t herself, the cat knows it, the cat senses it. If Lexi is having a good or a bad day, the cat can sense it.”

Through it all, Ickes couldn’t be happier for her daughter who always has a smile on her face.

“Seeing how far she’s come, it makes me so proud to be her mom.”