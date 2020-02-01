The Richland School District Foundation announced the awarding of seven grants for innovative teaching

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Richland School District Foundation announced the awarding of seven innovative teaching mini-grants to teachers in the district.

The grants are used to fund innovative ways teachers have found for their students to learn.

Sarah Dininny, who received $500 to get five more Osmo Genius starter kits for their classroom IPads, says the kits will be a game-changer in the classroom.

“These kits combine hands-on learning with information technology. Both are very important to us and get our kids excited about learning. Through this process, they’re able to practice math, literacy, critical thinking and problem-solving skills that help them in all content areas.”