The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announces more grants to revitalize the region

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announced the awarding of more than $600,000 in grants.

$642,000 was awarded to fund 17 projects that build stronger communities across the region.

“These are really going to spark revitalization efforts across not only the Greater Johnstown area but into Somerset County and into northern Cambria County as well,” says Angie Berzonski, Associate Director for the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

One grant worth $100,000 went to structural repair, lighting, electrical and communication equipment upgrades with the Johnstown Inclined Plane.

Berzonski says another project will be lighting parts of the 9/11 Memorial Trail in Johnstown.

“To make it more fun for the trail visitors, more safe and just overall a better placemaking opportunity.”

This is only the first round of funding that the foundation will be awarding this year.

Applications for the next round of grants will be announced within the next few months.