CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Flying can be free, exciting, or scary for people. But for Lumberville native Earle Andrews, flying planes is something he loves.

Earle is competing in the State College International Miniature Aerobatics Club (IMAC) Challenges competing against several other people across the Northeast and the country. It's a competition where pilots are graded by how accurate their manoeuvres with model airplanes are.