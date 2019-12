ALEXANDRIA, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- It has been seven months since Juniata Valley Elementary 1st grader Dahlia Jackson has seen her dad, Petty Officer First Class Taylor Jackson.

Petty Officer First Class Taylor Jackson has been serving on the USS American ship in Sasebo, Japan since August, and last saw his daughter in May. Petty Officer Jackson has been serving in the Navy for seven years.