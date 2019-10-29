The Clay Way: Episode #17 – Kid’s Perspective on Homework

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Lombard MMA, located in downtown State College, held their third annual Box 4 Boobs, which raises money for Breast Cancer Research.

Lombard MMA teamed up with Relay for Life and took five dollar donations that goes to the American Caner Society. However, donations were not required for the kick boxing classes today, which started at 12:10 today, with the last class starting at 7:10.