The Clay Way: Episode #16 – Pets with Kids

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Today marks the 50th year anniversary of a game played between Bellefonte and Bald Eagle. The final score was 14-6 in favor of Bellefonte, but that's not the important part.

William Luther Jr. was a player on the Bellefonte football team during the 1969 season. His dad was the coach. The games were taped on old, 16 millimeter films, and with his dad being the head coach, films were in at their house.