The Clay Way: Episode #14 – Recreational Activities

DEFIANCE, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Bedford County man is dead following a domestic dispute with his wife that ended up bringing his stepson outside.

We're told state police were sent to a home in Defiance around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said that's when they found Scott Rogers, 50, injured and laying on the concrete and had him taken to UPMC Altoona where he later died from his injuries.