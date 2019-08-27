1  of  2
Breaking News
Nicholas Horner, serving life sentence for killing two Blair County residents in 2009, found dead in state prison Ousted Penn State team doctor sues Franklin, Barbour, school

The Clay Way: Episode #12 – Communicating with Teachers

WTAJ Plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of the year when kids are heading back to school. In this episode of The Clay Way, John and Travis talk about having good communication with their teachers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

• Mike's Mysteries - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss