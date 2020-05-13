That’s Cool with Joe Murgo – Flame Weeder

This week in That’s Cool, Joe stays with the garden theme. He talks about something that made his family’s job with keeping up with the weeds easier – a flame weeder. These flame weeders, if used properly are a safe and efficient way to control weeds in a way that leaves nutrients in a garden for the plants you want.

A flame weeder is a torch that is fueled by propane gas. It dehydrates the plant and leaves the roots and remains to be absorbed back into the soil as nutrients. Do be careful though as you want to make sure you don’t use this near flammable materials like wood mulch and always make sure there is no smoldering before leaving an area.

If you have a suggestion for something to be highlight in That’s Cool. Email Joe at murgo@wtajtv.com.