That’s Cool – Resilient homes, protecting your biggest asset against Mother Nature

We have had a record fast start to the hurricane season and Hurricane Laura is set to lash the Gulf Coast. Sadly, homes will be lost. And while, we don’t have the threat of the winds, or storm surge, of hurricanes, we are prone to flooding. That’s why it is important to consider the threats from weather before buying a home or knowing how to protect your home.

This week, I had a conversation with Aris Papadopoulos. Make sure you check out his survival story at the end of the video above. Aris is a survivor of 9/11 and has a background in the building industry. After his experience, he founded the Resilience Action Fund. The mission is to empower consumers and policy-makers with knowledge and tools to withstand natural and climate hazards with long-lasting and resilient homes and communities.

To see if you know what it takes to have buildings safe, try taking the Resilience Quiz. You can also learn more about building to last, you can watch this video: Built to Last.

One of the best resources you can find to help you buy a building is the free website from FloodFactor.

In this website, you can study the flooding risks in and around an address. It can also show ways to protect your home from flooding at different cost levels.

Aris has written a book about this topic. You can find a preview of the book here.