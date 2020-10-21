SciJinks: Tornado Simulator you control – That’s Cool!

With COVID, many teachers have been struggling to find online activities. In today’s edition of That’s Cool we show you something that students (and some adults) will like playing around with while learning. It’s a Tornado Simulator from SciJinks.

SciJinks is a government supported website that is geared to help students to learn all about the weather. There are plenty of ideas for teachers on a multitude of topics. It also contains fun learning games about the weather which includes the Tornado Simulator.

This simulator allows you do adjust the size and winds of a tornado and what kind of damage it will cause. Below the simulator there is plenty of information about the Enhanced Fujita Scale that is used to rank tornadoes. The category of the tornado is determined after the survey of damage after the storm.