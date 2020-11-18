From Cooling to Sanitizing – A New Portable Sanitizing System

Ron Laikind is an outdoor enthusiast turned innovator. When trekking across the Sahara Desert, he came up with an idea on how to make a portable cooling system to help hikers in extreme heat. When the pandemic hit and his gym was closing, it took a short time to realize that his ExtremeMist Personal Cooling System could be adapted to fight the COVID pandemic.

His idea turned into the Portable Sanitizing System that is an affordable and effective way to sanitize surfaces.

This system is now used in gyms, businesses, and hospitals across the nation. What makes it special is it atomizes the sanitizing solution which helps it to not only bring a uniform covering to surfaces, but works the solution into nooks and crannies. The solution you choose can be whatever works best for your needs. It is suggested to find one that kills 99.5% of viruses and bacteria to be the safest.

The system is a backpack that is very comfortable to wear and has a pump that has eight different settings that will help you guide the size of droplets best needed for the surface to be cleaned. This system is also being tested to disinfect share ride vehicles between customers.

To learn more about this system and to make a purchase, you can go to their website.