That’s Cool with Joe Murgo: Episode #16 – Berkey Creamery Part 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of That’s Cool, Joe wraps up the three part tour of the Berkey Creamery by learning how the ice cream is sold in the store or shipped across the country, the last part in the production process.
Trending Stories
Our Live Schedule
• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.
• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.
Football Season:• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.
• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.
• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.
Mondays:• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.
Tuesdays:• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.
Wednesdays:• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.
*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.