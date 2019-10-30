That’s Cool with Joe Murgo: Episode #16 – Berkey Creamery Part 3

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) -- The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announced a $235,000 grant in funding that will go toward early childhood education in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

The money was given by an anonymous donor, and will go to 50 local facilities for early learning, something Judy Jurgevich, Director at Trinity Lutheran Childcare and Learning Center, says is important for kids.