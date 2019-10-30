1  of  2
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo: Episode #16 – Berkey Creamery Part 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of That’s Cool, Joe wraps up the three part tour of the Berkey Creamery by learning how the ice cream is sold in the store or shipped across the country, the last part in the production process.

