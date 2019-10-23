That’s Cool with Joe Murgo: Episode #15 – Berkey Creamery Part 2

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of That’s Cool with Joe Murgo, we continue our three part tour of the Berkey Creamery at Penn State. Last week we saw how they make the ice cream, and this week we’re taking a look at how the ice cream is frozen. Spoiler alert: It’s cold!!

