That’s Cool with Joe Murgo: Episode #14 – Berkey Creamery Part 1

WTAJ Plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of That’s Cool, Joe takes a tour of Penn State’s Berkey Creamery to learn how the ice cream goes from cow to cone.

Part 2 of 3 will be released next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss