That’s Cool – Great Sand Dunes

When you think of massive sand dunes, many people think of the Sahara desert in Africa; however, there are a set of massive sand dunes here in the United States – in Colorado! Great Sand Dunes is one of the more amazing natural wonders in our country.

This collection of mountainous sand dunes is found just east of the Sandre De Cristo Mountains. Prevailing southwesterly winds strike a bowl-like shape in the mountains. This wind carries sediment that is carried down from streams coming down from the mountains. Through time, these dunes have grown to the size of mountains that you can hike up.