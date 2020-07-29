That’s Cool – How about Goatscaping instead of Landscaping?

You’ve heard of landscaping, but have you heard of goatscaping? It’s an environmentally safe way to clear vacant land of overgrown and/or invasive plants. There is a great example of this at work along the Great Allegheny Passage Trail along the Monogahela River in the Pittsburgh area.

Allegheny GoatScape has Team Sunshine currently working on the region. There is a team of 8 goats and a donkey that are living along the Waterfront.

This team is eating away along the riverside which is helping to bring a great view of the river from the very popular trail. The goats are contained in the area with an electric fence and have all of their needs taken care of from workers at Allegheny Goatscape. There has been a noticeable reduction in the amount of invasive plants along this stretch. They also provide a great attraction for those using the trail. You can really tell the difference between areas that are maintained by the goats and the ones that are not.

Without goats