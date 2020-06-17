That’s Cool – Bondic plastic weld

In this week’s That’s Cool, Joe tested out Bondic which is a plastic weld. What makes this quite cool is that this polymer stays as a liquid until it is hit with ultraviolet light. At this point it quickly turns into a plastic. For more on how this process works, you can watch this video from the company.

To test this, we tried repairing the piece of an outdoor umbrella set. The product worked perfectly as described. It hardened into a plastic once the light was applied to the liquid. It seemed sturdy, but it is plastic so it would not be recommended for heavy weights. It is 100% waterproof which is a plus for outdoor fixes. It can work on a variety of materials including metal, wood, glass, plastic and ceramics. It could also be sanded and molded into shapes. Another plus is that unlike superglue, the tube will not become clogged with a dried product.

We give this product a nice thumbs up for simple plastic repairs. You can get this product from plenty of retail outlets or straight through their website.