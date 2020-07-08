That’s Cool – Apps to help you identify nature

If you have spend a fair amount of time in the outdoors, you probably have wondered about a plant or animal that you have seen. Or did you ever wonder if that plant in your garden or is a weed or something your planted? With today’s technology there are ways to get your answers fast.

The first app is PlantNet Plant Identification which can be found for free both on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

We started using this app for identifying different flowers and weeks around our house but you can also use this to help identify plants as you are hiking through the woods.

The second app is a website that you can load on your phone to help you identify insects or wildlife. It’s called Project Noah. We even have a section for us in Central PA.

What’s nice about project Noah is that you can upload a photo and then have others let you know exactly what you saw.

