Technology to warm you through the winter

Colder air has been more prevalent over the past few weeks and many of us are starting to think about staying warm outside. Whether for run like hitting the trails, or working outside, modern technology can now be used to keep you warm. This week, I’m going to talk about some gear that I have found quite useful from Gobi Heat.

Gobi Heat is a female owned heating apparel company that is headquartered in Colorado. Founder, Jaye Genung was always cold and didn’t want to miss out on winter activities with her family. She tried different types of gear but thought there could be better. So she decided to take on that challenge.

The name comes for the Gobi desert which straddles between Mongolia and China, an area that features extreme weather. Summer temperatures have reached past 120° before and have dropped to more than -20° in the winter.

I’m no stranger to cold weather activities, but even though I spend a lot of time outside during the winter, this doesn’t make me immune to the cold. Over the years, I have invested a lot of money into gear to keep my comfy on the coldest days. I am not only talking about regular cold weather gear, I am talking about battery powered socks and jackets. What I found interesting about Gobi Heat was the desire to make clothing to not only make you warm, but to be comfortable at the same time. On their website there is a wide variety of jackets, gloves, socks, beanies and base layer pants. One of the most unique things they have come up with is the heated hoodies.

How does this work? All of these come with rechargeable lithium batteries. Depending on the type of clothing and the heat settings, these will keep you warm for hours. Here is a listing of the battery lasting times.

3 Zone Jackets: Low – up to 10 hours, Med – up to 7 hours, high – up to 5 hours.

5 Zone Jackets: Low – up to 9 hours, Med – up to 6 hours, high – up to 4 hours.

Gloves: Low – up to 6 hours, Med – up to 3 hours, High – up to 2 hours.

Socks: Low – up to 12 hours, Med – up to 6 hours, High – up to 4 hours.

Beanies: Low – up to 7.5 hours, Med – up to 5.5 hours, High – up to 3.5 hours.

Base Layer Pants: Low – up to 10 hours, Med – up to 7 hours, high – up to 5 hours.

For this piece, I tested two things. The first was their Sahara heated jacket which is water and wind resistant and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life. To use the jacket, you install the battery to a wire on the inside pocket. You then hold down the emblem on your chest to turn on. There are three different heat settings. I found the jacket to be effective on heating the core and battery life to be up to the listed expectations. On real cold days, I likely would put this as a layer under another jacket which would enhance its heating potential.

The second thing I tried was the stealth glove liners. To turn these on, you plug in a battery a compartment near the wrist. You then have a similar power on and power off as the jacket. I used these gloves as something to keep my hands warm on my outdoor cold weather pandemic jogs. I found them more than adequate, in fact, some days, my hands warmed so much, I turned them off. The only downfall I did find was that the batteries seemed a bit bulky on the wrists.

Lastly, let me address the one thing you will probably wonder? Why so expensive? The answer is the batteries. I have learned the hard way in the past that you get what you pay for. Cheaper batteries will not last as long, nor will last as long as the more expensive ones.