Summer Road Adventure: Jefferson County – BWP Bats

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — BWP Bats is putting Brookville on the baseball map.

The bat maker has been serving hitters around the diamond for 20 years.

“We just shipped a couple of bats overseas yesterday, so they go from anywhere in the United States to around the world,” says Vice President, Josh Johnson.

The bat making process all starts with trimming down the bat. The bat then goes through three stages of sanding, followed by receiving multiple layers of paint.

After all of the coats have dried, the bat needs to be stripped, cupped and finally laser engraved.

BWP gives tens of thousands of tours a year, and Johnson says one of the coolest things is getting a personal bat.

“Most of the time people are surprised they can walk out of here with a bat with their name on it that day, so that’s a pretty neat part about here.”