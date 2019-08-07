Summer Road Adventure: Huntingdon County – Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pam Prosser, a crew member for the Seven Points Marina, says Raystown Lake is one of a kind.

The lake is unique because it isn’t over-developed, giving visitors an organic feel.

“That gives the people that come here the opportunity to enjoy all the shoreline without having any problem and they get to enjoy the beauty of the natural setting.”

Raystown Lake isn’t just limited to renting boats, going tubing or exploring the water.

“They have opportunities with the campground here and also south at the Lake Raystown Resort in Heritage Cove Resort so lots of camping opportunities on the water.”

Prosser says while it’s always good to have fun, being safe on the water is their number one goal.

“If they don’t know how to swim, it’s important to wear a life vest and really when you’re operating a boat, it’s really a good idea to have a vest on anyways.”