JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Students at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown are getting a taste of the real world through an entrepreneur class.

“We put together an entrepreneurship program that included the opportunity for students pitch in front of real business’ and entrepreneurs from the area to give them a real sense of what it’s like to be in a shark tank and have to pitch in front of strangers and tell your story in such a compelling way that they’ll be excited and want to invest in their idea,” said Skip Glenn, Assistant Professor of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

This is the seventh year for the program, but with on campus classes and activities cancelled, Professor Glenn had to make adjustments.

That’s why they are utilizing Zoom, a platform where folks can interact through video.

One student pitched the idea of making more sustainable products for restaurants.

“I wanted to create a way that there would be zero waste involved and no trash because I noticed every-time I ordered a sushi take-out, there would be so much garbage,” said senior student Rachael Buccicone. “The chopsticks, the soy sauce packets, the container itself, it creates just a big mound of trash from one or two orders.”

“I created a returnable container made out of bamboo and restaurants would purchase these containers instead of the throw-away plastic ones,” Buccicone continued.

“The customers would just have to return the container when they’re done. It would get recycled and reused.”

Students typically pitch in front of five entrepreneurs and the top three get a combined $1,500 in cash prizes.

“Would have rather have done it in person and experience it that way but I’m so glad that we were able to do it,” Buccicone added.

But Glenn says even though they aren’t in-person pitches, having to present over zoom can help students in the future.

“Even before the arrival of COVID, business was conducted on Zoom and on Skype and other conferencing systems. They have to be comfortable presenting and engaging through that medium as well as in person.”