Students at Bishop McCort are spreading kindness through a positivity project

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Around 30 students from Bishop McCort High School are spreading kindness through writing positive messages in a set of bathrooms.

The project started back in October for two classes.

“We started planning, looking online getting ideas and after that, we sketched it out, put it on pieces of paper, traced it on the bathroom stalls and went to work with the color,” says Benjamin Smith, a 9th grader at Bishop McCort.

Heather Newcomer, a health and wellness instructor, says the project was about bringing joy to students.

“They have a lot of pressures that they deal with every day, they have a lot of stress so it’s our hope to try and make them feel better about themselves. If they aren’t having the best day or not feeling that great about themselves they can walk in the bathroom. It’s colorful, it’s bright and there are positive vibes in there and hopefully, that can bring a smile to their face.”

Another teacher involved, Amanda Fettro-Woodruff, a visual arts instructor, says spreading that positivity can have a big impact on the kids.

“A positive outlook and positive and encouraging statements can really have a domino effect on someone, especially in a critical age where they’re insecure about things that are happening in their lives and just hopefully create a ray of sunshine.”

For Smith and another student, lifting others up is important.

“There’s depression, there’s suicide, there’s whatever…I think for those people, they’ll look at it and it’ll remind them that hey you’re special, you have a place in this world and you’re here for a reason,” says Smith.

“Like I have been through a lot so I don’t want to see any other girl go through what I’ve gone through so I want to make everyone feel better,” says Kayleigh Horner, a 10th grader at Bishop McCort.

With the semester coming to a close next month, the project is just getting started.

“Next semester, both Mrs. Woodruff and myself get another grouping of students so it’s our hopes to collaborate once again and do another set of bathrooms.”

Teachers and students will continue to spread kindness, one smile at a time.