Stryking Boutique is changing how they advertise products because of the COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — A Cambria County boutique has changed how they advertise to their clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stryking Boutique in Johnstown is now hosting live Facebook fashions shows.

“We’ll put on the clothes, show people the clothes. People can comment right on the video and purchase the clothes right from there. It’s been great for us, it’s generated a lot of interest in our store and we’ve gotten a lot of support from the local community. People also like to see the clothes on people,” says Lacey Ott, owner of Stryking Boutique.”This provides a little bit of entertainment, something to look forward to and something for people to take their minds off of what is going on right now.”

She says they used to sell 90% of their products in store, but had to make the switch.

“We did have a website, we did have a facebook and instragram presence but we really had to ramp it up when our store had to close.”

Ott and her team are also giving back to people in the medical field.

“We also made these headbands that actually help health care workers and essential workers who have to wear a mask all the time. They’re able to hook the straps of the mask on to the buttons of the headband so it provided some relief to their ears because if you can imagine wearing a mask around your ears for eight to 12 hours, it’s a lot.”

They’ve given out more than a hundred of the headbands to healthcare workers in our area.

Ott says even after the pandemic, they will continue to incorporate live videos into how they feature products.