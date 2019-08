HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of people were up to no good Sunday between Midnight and 3 a.m.

Witnesses saw several people in a dark Chevy pickup truck putting fireworks inside mailboxes during a wild ride that expanded over 20 miles in southern Blair County.

Anyone with more information is being asked to call the Hollidaysburg State Police Department at (814) 695-7993.