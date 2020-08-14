State College Theaters to re-open next week

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – After being closed since March due to the pandemic, movie theaters in our region will begin re-opening to the public starting next week.

That will include the two State College UEC Movie Theaters, College 9 and State College 12.

Anthony Smith, Regional Manager of UEC Theaters spoke on the decision of when to re-open.

“We had considered opening around Father’s Day, and honestly with re-opening, a lot of it depended on if the studios were releasing any new content, any new movies.”

Smith continued, “By no means is COVID under control, but if you look at cases in State College, compared to a lot of places in the United States, we have a low infection rate.”

The theaters will re-open Aug. 21, and those who enter will be required to wear a mask. There will be an exception when eating and drinking as long as patrons are seated.

Theaters will also follow Governor Wolf’s mandate of 25% capacity, and managers will check to ensure customers are social distancing in the theater.

“We are implementing new filtration, also more extensive cleaning plans, dealing with disinfecting the chairs,” commented Smith.



“We’re also limiting showtimes, where we’re not playing as many showtimes as we use to allow for even more cleaning between theaters throughout the day.”

Families will be allowed to sit together in the theater.

Right now, the UEC Theaters will show movies Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, hours will extend to 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., and on weekend’s, theaters will be open from noon-10 p.m.

Smith says their hope is to prove they can provide entertainment for their customers safely.

“If you get to your theater and something just comes over you, and you don’t feel right, we have no problem refunding money and completely taking care of anybody that has any issues in that regard.”

Altoona AMC Theaters will also re-open, beginning Aug. 20, with 15 cent movie night.