State College Spikes support increasing since “Save Our Spikes” campaign’s first pitch

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been nearly two months since the State College Spikes rolled out their “Save Our Spikes” campaign.

General manager Scott Walker says the support from their sponsors and the community since the campaign began is overwhelming.

“The robust presence we have in the community is a testament to everyone really that is stepping up, you look at our CATABus running around the streets of Centre County right now, big bright shiny red bus with the messaging on it, all of the promo items are all over the place, all over town,” Walker commented.

All over the town indeed. Quaker Steak and Lube, Lion Country Kia, the CBICC building, the Downtown Improvement building, a banner displayed on a gate on Porter Road near Beaver Stadium are just some places you can find Spikes memorabilia

Walker says they’ve seen a spike in sales since the campaign’s first pitch.

“It started at the press conference, where Frtiz Smith announced that he and Vern from the CBICC were stepping up and kicking off the campaign by committing to a suite for the entire year, so that kicked things off and folks are calling in left and right saying “Hey what can we do?” or “I’ve never had season tickets before but if that’s a way we can show our support, let’s do it,” Walker added.

Just a few days ago, Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller voted in favor of bill H.R. 6020, which would allow government accounting offices look into the MLB to evaluate the cost of eliminating 42 different minor league teams.

Walker says the support from congressmen, Governor Wolf, and local business leaders is important for the campaign.

“It’s amazing for what folks are doing for us and saying ‘Hey look, we care about having this team here, the Spikes are a tremendous asset for Happy Valley and we don’t want them to go anywhere, we’ll do whatever it takes as a community to do this,” Walker said.

And no matter where he goes, Walker says the famous spikes jacket is highly requested.

“Everywhere I go, they’re like ‘Hey, where’s the white jacket?’ It’s got “SaveOurSpikes” and deer heads and “#SOS” all over it, and I enjoy wearing that thing around all over town.”

The State College Spikes would like to encourage those who want more information on what they can do to help out the Spikes to visit their website: https://www.milb.com/state-college/about/saveourspikes.