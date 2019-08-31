Sportsbeat: Week 2 Player of the Week

Live Now
Sportsbeat Week 2’s Player of the Week is Running Back, Joe Bacher of the Moshannon Valley Black Knights. Bacher had 29 carries for 334 yards and 4 touchdowns. Moshannon Valley defeated West Branch 31-27.

