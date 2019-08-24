Sportsbeat Week 1: Player of the Week

Week one’s Player of the Week is Central’s Jeff Hoenstine. Hoenstine is a freshman and got to split some snaps with senior Braden Kitt. Hoenstine had 112 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. The Central Dragons won 49-21.
