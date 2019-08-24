Sportsbeat Week 1: Player of the Week

Sportsbeat Plus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Week one’s Player of the Week is Central’s Jeff Hoenstine. Hoenstine is a freshman and got to split some snaps with senior Braden Kitt. Hoenstine had 112 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. The Central Dragons won 49-21.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

• Mike's Mysteries - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss