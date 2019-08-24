Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
8-year-old killed, 3 others injured in St. Louis shooting
Top Stories
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
‘Red flag laws’ offer tool for preventing some gun violence
NTSB: Pilots in Dale Jr. plane crash attempted unsuccessful go-around before crash
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas, Supreme Court says
Weather
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Penn State women’s soccer drops season opener to No. 3 Stanford
Top Stories
Sportsbeat Week 1: Fan of the Week
Sportsbeat Week 1: Player of the Week
Sportsbeat Week 1: Band Cam
Sportsbeat Plus – Week 1 Recap
WTAJ Plus
Summer Road Adventure
WTAJ Originals
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: Meals for Wheels at PNG Field
Top Stories
National Sponge Cake Day
Top Stories
KFC Launches Popcorn Chicken, Mac and Cheese Bowls
Prince William and Duchess Kate Take Inexpensive Flight
Rebecca Petner and Mike Doyle Talk Weekend Plans
Hometown Happenings: Wild and Wonderful Country Fest
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Sportsbeat Plus
Sportsbeat Week 1: Fan of the Week
Sportsbeat Week 1: Player of the Week
Sportsbeat Week 1: Band Cam
Sportsbeat Plus – Week 1 Recap
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!