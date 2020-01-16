Spikes send SOS to community

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Summer baseball could be coming to an end for the State College Spikes.

A campaign has begun, titled #SaveOurSpikes, in hopes the community will rally to keep the Spikes in State College.

“It’s our 15th season in Happy Valley, and by packing the ballpark what we need to do is show the rest of the baseball world,, and Major League Baseball, that this community, this beautiful community in Happy Valley supports an affiliated Minor League baseball team.” Scott Walker, General Manager, State College Spikes

While baseball has become a staple in this State College community, not everyone is interested in baseball. However, Walker says this movement is much bigger than baseball.

“The ballpark plays host to nearly 100 events throughout the course of the full calendar year, we host Penn State baseball in the Spring, we host the PIAA State Baseball Championships in June, we play host to an event where people can watch the Central PA Ford Fest Fireworks every year,” Walker said.

“We also host about 15-20 different charitable events throughout the course of the year, Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State events, charity walks and 5Ks, Cahirty dinners, it’s a community gathering place, and it’s a ballpark but it’s much more than that.”

The Spikes plan on lowering outfield ticket prices, changing the start times of games, and wrapping a CATA bus in spikes paraphernalia in hopes of bringing more people on board to the #SaveOurSpikes campaign.

But Walker also knows that making the park a kid-friendly environment will help attract families to Medler Field on any given summer night.

“I say what is really paramount is providing a safe atmosphere at the ballpark for families to feel safe that their kids can roam around, enjoy the kid-zone, enjoy the arcade games, enjoy everything that happens at the ballpark, in a safe atmosphere.”

Medler Field is not just the home for spikes baseball but it is also a staple in the area as a place to bring people together and now the organization is looking to their community to help secure their future in Centre County.

The Spikes would like to encourage those who want more information on what they can do to help out the Spikes to visit their website, https://www.milb.com/state-college/about/saveourspikes.

The Spikes are also giving out promotional items as a part of the campaign,. such as wristbands, magnets, and more.