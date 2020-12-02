Spikes management begin planning for future after joining MLB Draft League

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been two days since the State College announced they would be moving to the newly formed MLB Draft League.

As the team gets ready to embark on a new journey, General Manager Scott Walker says they have already hit the ground running.

“We’re really back to work on some of the fundamentals of running a Minor League Baseball team, hopefully that’s a phone call for someone buying tickets right now, but we’re back to doing the things we’ve always done, and that’s promoting the team, Joe and I have been on radio interviews, and doing all kinds of stuff to promote the team,” Walker said.

Back in January, the Spikes kicked off their “Save Our Spikes” campaign after the club was in danger of being cut along with 42 other minor league teams.

Now, they’ll be one of six teams as founding members of the new league, and Walker says the team collectively breathed a sigh of relief, knowing their future in Happy Valley is secured.

“We’re thankful that we are, in fact, going to play another day and I think that’s a testament to the community came together, after the “Save Our Spikes” initiative was launched, to really show ‘Hey, we want baseball here, we care, let’s do what we have to do to make the Spikes don’t go anywhere,” Walker continued.

As for what fans can expect next for the Spikes, Walker says they still plan on having events like Spikesfest and the Central PA 4th Fest, as well as the in-game entertainment they’ve had in years past.

“From a promotional standpoint, we’re going to keep doing all the fun we love to do, fireworks, bobble-heads, we’ve had Cowboy-Monkey rodeo, human cannon ball, jerseys, all kinds of fun stuff we that we have fun with, quite frankly,” Walker added.

“It draws interest and folks to the ballpark.”

To inquire or buy season tickets, or find more information on the State College Spikes, visit their website.