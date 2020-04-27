Somerset Trust Company giving back by making face shields

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — The Somerset Trust Company is giving back to businesses in the community by making full face shields.

“We’ve helped hospitals, dentists, nursing homes and even some convenience stores,” says Danielle Stahl-Maurer, Assistant Vice President and Marketing Officer with Somerset Trust Company.

“We heard online other people who had 3D printers are making masks for hospitals and we just wanted to do our part because we already have the 3D printers,” says Michael Shubert, Network Administrator with Somerset Trust Company.

Schubert says they download a design online to an SD card, plug it into the printer and have a face shield 90 minutes later.

“They’re especially helpful for people who have glasses. What was happening was they were wearing face shields and goggles…if you wear glasses it’s very difficult to wear goggles and glasses…so they’re very helpful for those types of situations,” says Stahl-Maurer.

She says they started making the shields earlier this month and have now made more than 550 that have gone to businesses across Pennsylvania and Maryland, including UPMC Somerset.

The shields cost about $1 to make but mean so much more.

“It’s nice to be able to help. It’s nice to be able to have the ability to use our 3D printers to do something that’s really helping people,” says Shubert.

If your business is interested in getting some, you can give Somerset Trust Company at 814-443-9200.