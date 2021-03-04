“Social Food + Drink” set to open next week inside State College hotel

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a restaurant that has been in the works for over a year in Centre County.

“We know we’re going to get a lot of foot traffic from the students but we’re obviously going to allow that, we want people to feel warm here,” said Jamar Smack, Food and Beverage Manger at the Scholar State College Hotel.

A new restaurant is opening in downtown state college next week, and it’s attached to the Scholar State College, Tapestry by Hilton Hotel, named “Social Food + Drink.”

Their goal is to offer a place where customers can get a quick bite to eat.

“We know that we’re going to get a lot of people from the hotel that that are going to come down and we just want something quick, some finger foods they can eat, nothing too difficult,” Smack said.

The menu will include wings, flat-breads, burgers and salads, with plans to add to the menu as their customer base grows over the next few months.

Social Food + Drink’s menu.

All customers are expected to follow masking and social distancing guidelines provided by the Department of Health and CDC.

“We want to be able to stay open, so everything is going to be six feet apart, you have to wear your mask,” Smack continued.

“With food, you need a drink and with a drink you need food.”

Social Food + Drink’s grand opening will be Tuesday, March 9, and the restaurant will be open from Tuesday-Saturday, from 5 pm to 11 pm.