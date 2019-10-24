Snyder of Berlin bought by Utz Quality Foods

BERLIN, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Snyder of Berlin, along with five other potato chip brands have been bought by Utz Quality Foods.

The agreement was reached last week. Snyder of Berlin was previously owned by Conagra Brands and will now be owned by the York County-based company, Utz.

With the acquisition, Ron Alden, Executive Director with the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, hopes the more than 320 jobs won’t be affected.

“The concern would be, first off the employment level that it maintains what we already have and hopefully even grow that.”

Alden hopes Snyder’s product will also remain a regular household name for local residents, saying, Snyder has a unique bond with the community.

“It’s really a major employer. These types of jobs, you don’t want to lose them. Snyder has always been that company that’s employed local people in various parts of it. It’s become part of the community.”

We reached out to Utz for comments on the financial terms but have not heard back from them.