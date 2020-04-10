JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Servpro of Ebensburg is giving back to first responders in times of need.

“They’re there for us no questions asked all the time. In this time of need we kind of wanted to be there for them,” says Jeff Kuncelman, co-owner of ServPro of Ebensburg with Ben Weaver. “We are treating all of their vehicles inside and all touchpoints inside and outside with E.P.A. regulated anti-microbial disinfectant.”

So far they’ve treated 88 ambulances, police cars and fire trucks across Cambria and Indiana Counties at no cost to the first responders.

“Help make them feel a little bit more confident when they’re going out that when they’re getting in their vehicles and what they’re touching will be clean whenever they go out,” says Kuncelman.

On Friday they spent time cleaning vehicles at the Oakland Volunteer Fire Company.

Fire Chief Ronald Helsel says it was a huge cost saver.

“If we were to have to do this out of pocket, it probably would have been a signifigant amount of funds.”

He says it’s been a rough month for volunteer fire companies.

“Fire companies would have bingos and basket parties and items like that. Now you can’t them so it’s all a loss of revenue. It keeps the lights on, it’s what keeps the fuel in the fire trucks and keeps the gear working well to keep the guys healthy.”

But he says Servpro’s work is much appreciated.