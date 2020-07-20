Semi-pro football prepares for season opener in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – It has been more than two years since Johnstown was home to a semi-pro football team and now the wait is over.

Georgianna Matava is the owner of the Flood City Thunder. She started the team last year and officially started signing players earlier this year. Matava says it’s been a big hit.

“I read somewhere that last year, Johnstown was one of the top five most depressing cities in PA. With my knowledge of semi-pro and my knowledge of organizational skills with this team I decided to take my avenues and my knowledge and try and change that a little bit that I can,” explained Matava.

“I’ve been bombarded with guys wanting to play, I’ve had to turn down quite a few,” Matava continued.

The team is part of the Greater Eastern Football Association. Unlike traditional football that fields 11 players, this is an eight-man league.

The team was set to kick off their season in March but, had to be pushed back twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re now they’re set for an August 1 start.

Head coach and player, Matt Speed said for a lot of the players on the team, this is a second chance.

“He [a player] bounced back from drug abuse and he bounced back from a stage in his life so I think that’s a real dark area that he had to come back from,” matt speed/head coach and player.

Matava also described how this has opened new opportunities for players, “85% of my guys are either in recovery or were basically going down the wrong path and you know, now they have something to look forward to. They practice twice a week and they’ve become a family.”

The Thunder are also playing for local charities. For each of their three homes games, they are partnering with a local charity to give back through canned good collections.

The game on August 1 will benefit the Women’s Center in Johnstown.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.