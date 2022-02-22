Science with Shields – Making Rain

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make it rain!

What you need:

Mason Jar Hot Water Blue food coloring Ceramic plate Ice cubes

Instructions:

Pour some tap water about a quarter of the way up into your mason jar. Next warm the water in the microwave. You may want a parent or guardian to help you with this. Next, put the ceramic plate overtop of the jar, the plate will keep the water from evaporating into the air and keep it in your jar. Wait three minutes and watch the water evaporate and condensate into a cloud at the top of the jar. Now put ice cubes on top of the plate. Observe how now the condensation forms big water droplets that start to fall back down into the blue water at the bottom of your jar. You had successfully made it rain!

Science:

Water has three states. The liquid state (rain), The gas state (water vapor) and the solid state (ice). The water cycle starts with the sun heating the earth. When the sun heats the earth, the water will start to evaporate into the sky. Evaporation is when water changes from its liquid state, to a vapor state. The water will condense in the sky creating a cloud. This is when the water vapor turns back into liquid. Eventually the clouds water droplets will collect and become too heavy to stay in the cloud. When this happens, the water droplets will fall to the ground. This process is called precipitation. After the precipitation falls, it goes back into our waterways and the cycle begins again!