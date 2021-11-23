Science with Shields – Frost

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how frost works and how to make it

What you need:

Water

Salt

Ice

Crushed Ice

Tin Can

Instructions:

Take the paper and clean the tin can. Next, fill the tin can about halfway full with crushed ice. Next, add a little bit of water. You will then want to put a few spoonfuls of salt onto the ice. Next, shake the tin can.

If you have another tin can, stick ice cubes and water into that tin can. Notice how the tin can with crushed ice and salt will have frost on it. The other one will only get cool feeling or have droplets of water on the can.

Science:

Frost is the formation of ice crystals on a surface at a temperature below or at the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Dew is the formation of water droplets on a surface at a temperature above the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Salt lowers the melting point of the ice. So the salt is wanting to make water out of the ice. This takes energy. The salt uses energy to melt the ice, but as this reaction happens, it actually cools the environment.