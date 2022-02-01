Science with Shields: Episode #99 – Fire Resistant Balloon

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a balloon fire resistant

What you need:

Parent or Guardian’s help Safety Goggles Lit candle Balloons

Instructions:

This one you will want your safety goggles on and the help of a parent or guardian for safety. Fill one balloon up with just air. Tie it off. Carefully put the balloon onto the flame of the candle. The balloon will pop. With your next balloon, fill it up with water. Tie the water balloon off. Stick the water balloon over the flame, it should not pop right away.

Science:

The water keeps the balloon from not popping. Warm water rises in the balloon and when it rises, it is replaced with cooler water from the balloon. This keeps cycling so the heat is transferred through the balloon allowing it not to pop. Carbon from the candle may even get on the outside of your balloon. Eventually, all the water in the balloon will get too hot and the balloon will pop. This shows that water is great at soaking up heat. This is why during the start of summer, even though the air temperatures is high, the water temperatures are still low and the water is cooler. This is the same for early winter, the air temperatures is colder, but water temperatures are higher, and warmer at first.