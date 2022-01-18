Science with Shields: Episode #98 – Frozen Bubbles

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to freeze a bubble!

What you need:

Bubbles Temperatures in the single digits or lower Winter Weather gear Calm winds

Instructions:

On a day that temperatures are in the single digits or lower, you want to bundle up and head outside with your bubbles. Try to make sure it is a relatively calm day so your bubble does not pop quickly. If you do not have bubbles, you can make your own. To make your own, mix a cup of water, two tablespoons of corn syrup with four tablespoons of dish soap. Next, blow bubbles and try to catch one on your wand. Sit it down and watch it freeze! You should see tiny ice crystals all over the bubble if you look closely! If you have a hard time seeing your ice crystals you will know your bubble is frozen when it goes from a clear color to more of a milky color.

Science:

The bubble includes water, and water freezes if the temperature is under 32°F. It is best to try this experiment when temperatures are in the single digits because the bubble also includes a soap solution that will take it a bit long to freeze. Also, you use your breath which is warm to blow the bubble so it will take a minute for the bubble to reach the freezing point. The bubble needs a seed crystal of ice and slowly the ice crystals will crawl up the bubble as the bubble freezes making a frozen bubble!