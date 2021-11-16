Science with Shields: Episode #95 – Floating Letter

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make the letters on a piece of candy, float!

What you need:

Candy with lettering on it Water Bowl

Instructions:

Start to fill up a bowl with room temperature water. Stick your candy with the lettering on it face up into the bowl. Now, slowly continue to pour more room temperature water onto your candy. Let your candy soak in the water for 10-20 minutes and check back. The lettering should be floating on top of the water!

Science:

You’ll notice the dye from the candy mixing into the water. This is because parts of the candy are water soluble, meaning that they will mix into the water. This includes the food coloring making your candy a bright color. There is also a hard shell on the candy that includes the lettering. This is not water soluble. This means it will not mix into the water. What will happen is that the shell is less dense compared to the water so the lettering will float to the top! Try it out with different types of candy and see what happens!