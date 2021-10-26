Science with Shields: Episode #94 – Ghost & Pumpkin Explosion

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a cool ghost and pumpkin explosion!

WHAT YOU NEED:

Parent or Guardian’s help

Safety goggles

Plastic Bags in the sandwich size

Permanent marker

Yellow & red food coloring

Corn Starch

Dish soap

Toilet paper

Vinegar

Baking Soda

INSTRUCTIONS:

You will want to wear your safety goggles for this experiment and may need a parent or guardian’s help. Take two plastic bags. Draw a pumpkin on one bag, and a ghost on the other with your permanent marker. Now, fill each bag a third of the way with vinegar. On the bag with the pumpkin face, add a few drops of yellow and red food coloring to give it an orange color. In both bags, you will add 2 teaspoons of cornstarch and some dish soap. Seal off the bags and mix them. Tear off two pieces of toilet paper. Fill each square of toilet paper with baking soda and crumple it up into a ball. Next, go outside and put the toilet paper with baking soda into the bag’s that contain the vinegar. Quickly mix, walk away, and watch the oozing explosion!

SCIENCE:

This is a fun spooky twist on a classic experiment. Vinegar is an acid and baking soda is a base. When they are mixed a chemical reaction occurs, and they create carbon dioxide. While the carbon dioxide is released, the dish soap helps it become fizzier and foamier for an even better reaction! Try this experiment out and let us know how it goes!