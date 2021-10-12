Science with Shields: Episode #92- Glow in the dark Peanut Butter

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make peanut butter glow in the dark.

What you need:

UV Flashlight or laser Peanut Butter Bread Butter Knife Dark Room

Instructions:

Carefully go into a dark room, and turn your UV Flashlight on. Put it directly onto the jar of peanut butter and hold it there for a few seconds. Remove it and see how it glows green briefly! To prove it is not the jar glowing, you could carefully spread peanut butter onto a piece of bread and then go into the dark room and repeat the experiment. It should still glow green for a few seconds!

Science:

Peanut Butter has a natural chemical compound in it called phenol. These phenol’s absorb the energy or light, from the UV flashlight. The phenol in the peanut butter then re emits the energy as a green glow on the peanut butter! This is called delayed fluorescence. The peanut butter works well due to the process of crushing and heating peanuts to make peanut butter. This should work for other types of nuts like almonds, which also has phenol. Try it out with other nuts and let us know how it goes!